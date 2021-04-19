Netanyahu family threatens to sue former PM Ehud Olmert

The family of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is demanding that former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert pay one million shekels ($306,052) in compensation to the Netanyahus, over public comments he made about them recently.

According to a report by Channel 12 Monday, the Netanyahu family is threatening to sue Olmert for slander, after he called Prime Minister Netanyahu, Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, and his son, Yair Netanyahu ‘mentally ill’.

In an interview with Democrat TV last week, Olmert said: “What cannot be fixed is the mental illness of the Prime Minister, his wife, and his son. That is unfixable, and the only way to fix the country is to…institutionalize them – him, his wife, and his son…they’re mentally ill people.”

The Netanyahu family’s attorney, Yossi Cohen, on Sunday demanded Olmert publicly retract his comments and pay one million shekels in compensation within one week.

If the demands are not met, Cohen wrote to Olmert, the family will turn to the authorities, and will also file a lawsuit.

“Without a doubt this crosses an ugly and dangerous line,’ Cohen wrote.