NYC vigil to press France to prosecute Jewish woman's murderer

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind is calling on supporters to take part in a protest vigil outside of the French consulate in New York City later this week.

The vigil, slated for Tuesday afternoon, is being organized in response to the decision of the French high court to uphold a ruling preventing the murderer of a French Jewish woman from being put on trial.

In its decision last Wednesday, the Court of Cassation’s Supreme Court of Appeals upheld rulings by lower tribunals that Kobili Traore cannot stand trial in the 2017 killing of Sarah Halimi because he was too high on marijuana to be criminally responsible for his actions.

"Please join me in a candlelight vigil in front of the French Consulate - 934 Fifth Ave (btwn 74-75 st) NYC - this TUESDAY @ 1pm to honor the memory of Sarah Halimi and demand justice from the French government that has continually failed her," Hikind tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The event is being organized under the slogan "Demand Justice for Sarah".