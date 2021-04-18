Smotrich: Elections preferable to destroying the right and Zionism

Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich dismissed the pressure to allow the formation of a right-wing government that will rely on the outside support of the United Arab List faction.

In response to the remarks made by journalist Shimon Riklin in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), Smotrich said that calls for such a government were contradictory.

"If your romantic description of Abbas as [former Egyptian leader Anwar] Sadat is correct - then why only outside support and why only 'one vote' (which is nonsense in itself)?" Smotrich asked Riklin. "And if you also only agree to something for 'one-time', you also actually admit that they are not a legitimate partner and have not undergone any change and everything is about positioning."

"You're going alone, my dear Shimon," the Religious Zionism party leader. "Quickly think of a route back and forth. Do not form a government that relies on those whose goal was and remains the destruction of the Zionist enterprise. For all the convincing reasons raised by Gadi and many others. Do not give in to the destruction of the right and the State of Israel Shimon. History will not forgive anyone involved in this."

Riklin replied to Smotrich and wrote "I did not say he was Sadat. I said that Sadat also supported the Nazis and in the end he changed. I think a something big is happening in Arab society. You can reject it outright and be right and you can try to listen and be smart."

"You can split the Arabs here and weaken the left. You can form a government with outside support because he didn't change. Remember what the alternative is," Riklin added.

Smotrich, of course, was not convinced and responded, "The alternative is a full-fledged right-wing government! Only instead of trying to do so, you run into the arms of supporters of terrorism. Fifth elections are also far superior to this suicide. In a few months, it will crash and the right will return as big, a result which is better than the destruction of the right and Zionism."