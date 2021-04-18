Israeli bus attacked in eastern Jerusalem

A bus was attacked with rocks near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Saturday night. There were no injuries.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent attacks.

According to the Bus Drivers' Association, drivers experienced 3,644 cases of physical violence in 2020.

In practice, the number is much higher as only 47% of cases were reported.

The Bus Drivers' Association said that "a bus is views by civilians and terrorists as a clear government symbol and therefore they want to harm it. Only a recognition of bus drivers as public employees can save their lives and the lives of passengers. The day on which a bus driver will be murdered is closer than ever."