Health Ministry finalizes repeal of mask laws

Health Ministry Director General Professor Hezi Levy, has officially amended public health guidelines regarding breath barriers in public spaces.

As of April 18, 2021, there will be no need to wear a mask outdoors in a public area. However, the Ministry of Health emphasized in a statement that it nevertheless advises that people continue to wear masks during gatherings, even in open areas.

Enclosed public spaces still require facemasks.

The Ministry of Health advises that people avoid gatherings and carry proper hygiene equipment on their person at all times in case they should need to enter a public space that requires it. Distancing and additional hygiene precautions are also recommended as a matter of public interest.

In addition to the changes to the country's mask mandate, Israel's schools will fully reopen on Sunday, without capsules or restrictions on mingling between classes.