Mahmoud Abbas to address J Street conference

Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas will deliver a prerecorded address to J Street's annual conference, a signal of the determination among progressives to place the "Palestinian" issue at the forefront of US policy.

Abbas will thank US President Joe Biden for resuming assistance to the PA cut off by former US President Donald Trump, according to The Times of Israel, which first reported Abbas' plans, as well as criticize what he will claim are Israeli obstructions to peace, including "settlement expansion."

J Street, a liberal Jewish Middle East policy group, is spearheading a bid to keep Biden to his promise of restoring US relations with the PA, and to advance from there to the resuscitation of Israeli-PA peace talks.

There have been reports that Biden, while eager to roll back Trump's marginalization of the PA, is not enthusiastic about returning to the Obama-era focus on getting to a peace deal unless the initiative comes organically from Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Foreign policy progressives, led by J Street, are determined to keep Israeli-PA "peace" an administration initiative.

The J Street conference, which will be held virtually Sunday and Monday, will feature leaders of Israeli parties advocating for PA engagement and top progressive Democrats in Congress. It will also feature senior administration officials, including UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Cedric Richmond, the top Biden official directing outreach to minority and special-interest groups.

The conference also will feature an award for former US President Jimmy Carter, a sharp critic of Israel's policies with regards to the Palestinian Authority. J Street confirmed this week that it was backing a bill in Congress that would seek oversight to ensure that Israel is not spending US assistance on detaining Palestinian Authority Arab minors, destroying PA homes, or annexing territory.

J Street prides itself as being “pro-Israel” and “pro-peace,” but many, if not most, Jewish constituents believe that the organization actually undermines the interests of the State of Israel and Jewish people. In the past, the group has expressed support for BDS of Jewish goods made in Judea and Samaria.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week that the Biden administration is committed to expanding the Abraham Accords, the Trump-brokered normalization agreements last year between Israel and four Arab states.

The Huffington Post reported this week that Rep. Michael McCaul, the senior foreign policy Republican in the US House of Representatives, told AIPAC last week that the Trump administration had a policy of "marginalizing" the PA.