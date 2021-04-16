COVID-19 Indian mutation discovered in Israel

Seven cases of the Indian mutation have been found among travellers returning to Israel from abroad.

Israeli health authorities have identified seven cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19, marking the first time that mutation has ever been seen in Israel. All cases were unvaccinated individuals who were travelling abroad.

The cases were identified using the national genomic sequencing system. There is still no clear information regarding this variant, or what its implications might be for and vaccinated and recovering patients.

The Ministry of Health reiterates the gravity of isolating oneself if taken ill with COVID-19. Those returning from abroad must observe the proper quarantine period, especially if they have been travelling in a country with extreme morbidity.



