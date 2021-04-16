Iranian parliament confirms uranium enrichment

The chairman of the Iranian parliament has confirmed that Iran is now enriching uranium to 60%.

In a Friday tweet, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf wrote: "I am proud to announce that at 00:40 last night ,and on the night of the pilgrimage of Sayyid al-Shuhada, young and pious Iranian scientists were able to obtain a product of 60% enriched uranium. Congratulations to the brave people of Islamic Iran on this success."

Earlier this week, the state-run IRNA news agency reported that Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic would enrich uranium to 60% purity, far above the 20% it had been enriching uranium to previously.