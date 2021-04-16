Indianapolis shooting leaves eight dead

A shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis has left at least eight people dead, local police said.

Quoting local police, CNN said the eight had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and that they had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Local authorities also said that several other people had been injured in the shooting and were at hospitals.

Officer Genae Cook, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said she believes the shooter took his own life and that there is "no active threat to the community at this time."

BBC added that the shooter seemed to be acting alone.

Earlier, two employees inside the building at the time told CNN affiliate WISH-TV that they heard as many as ten gunshots.

AFP quoted Jeremiah Miller, a FedEx employee, as saying: "I saw a man with a sub-machine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared."

In an email to CNN, FedEx spokesperson Jim Masilak said the company was aware of the "tragic shooting," emphasizing: "Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected."

"We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities," he added.