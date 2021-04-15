Watch: Israeli bus stoned in Samaria

An Israeli bus carrying MK Bezalel Smotrich was stoned while returning from Sa-Nur. No one was hurt, but the bus was damaged.

Tags: Sa-Nur Incitement Bus
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

צילום: ללא קרדיט



