Florida man behind incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti arrested

A man accused of multiple incidents of anti-Semitic vandalism has been arrested by Coral Gables police.

According to Florida news outlet, Local10, Benjamin Michael Garcia began spreading anti-Semitic graffiti in the Florida city in March.

Officer Kelly Denham, spokesperson for the Coral Gables police department, in an interview with Local10 said that police did now want the graffiti in their community.

“Can you imagine people of the Jewish faith driving by that?” Denham said.

“When you have this type of hate, it bothers the officers, even to make them work harder,” Denham added.

Two officers were able to identify Garcia from local surveillance footage.

Garcia, 30, faces criminal mischief vandalism charges. Police say he vandalized multiple construction sites and buildings in Coral Gables and neighbouring areas.

“Today our detectives arrested an individual who has been tormenting the Jewish Community using anti-Semitic graffiti," Chief Edward Hudak said in a statement, according to NBC Miami.