Jewish fraternity at Rutgers egged during Yom HaShoah ceremony

During a 24-hour reading of the names of Holocaust victims on Yom HaShoah at a Rutgers University Jewish fraternity, a group of students threw eggs at Alpha Epsilon Pi’s house.

Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor Christopher J. Molloy issued a statement this week on social media saying that the university was “deeply disturbed” by what occurred and by the harm it has caused Jewish students on campus, reported Rutgers student newspaper, The Daily Targum.

“All members of our campus community deserve to learn and work in an environment in which they feel fully safe, valued and respected, free from (anti-Semitism) and all other forms of hate and discrimination,” he wrote.

Molloy stated that the incident highlights the need for the school to implement additional education and awareness programs to combat anti-Semitism. The Office of the Senior Vice President for Equity has started an outreach program to Jewish students and will also release anti-Semitism resources to the general student body starting next week.

“As we go through the diversity strategic planning process, we will attend closely to this and follow up with members of the Jewish community to ensure your voices and perspectives are reflected in our path forward,” Molloy said. “Again, I express my sincere support for our Jewish students, faculty and staff, and my full commitment to ensuring that all members of our community feel a sense of belonging here at Rutgers-New Brunswick.”

The Rutgers University Police Department is investigating the incident.

Over the weekend, the Rutgers Student Assembly released an Instagram statement expressing their support for Jews on campus.

“We, as a beloved community, must be vigilant in our condemnation of such heinous acts, continue to hold those who perpetrate such hate accountable and work to develop a culture where such actions never occur,” said the statement by assembly President Nicholas LaBelle and Vice President Arielle Dublin.

Jewish on Campus, a Jewish student organization, posted an anonymous student quote on Instagram, stating that anti-Semitism is an ongoing problem on the Rutgers campus.