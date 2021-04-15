Thousands celebrate Independence Day at Sa-Nur

Thousands of Israelis traveled to the site of the former Israeli town of Sa-Nur in Samaria Thursday, to celebrate Israel’s 73rd Independence Day.

The festive gathering included performances, arts and crafts, and other activities.

The event was organized by the Samaria Regional Council in conjunction with activists looking to resettle Sa-Nur.

Sa-Nur and three other Israeli towns from northern Samaria were evacuated as part of the Disengagement Plan in the summer of 2005.

Thursday’s event is the largest gathering of Israelis at the site of the evacuated town since 2005.

The Israeli military permitted Israeli nationals to enter and leave the site of the former town freely via shuttles during the event from the nearby town of Mevo Dotan.

Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan, a former resident of Sa-Nur who was evacuated in 2005, touted the event, saying it highlighted the desire of former residents and others to resettle the town.

Dagan called on the government to repeal the 2005 Disengagement Law, which bars Israelis from resettling the four towns evacuated in northern Samaria.

“Today we demonstrated our independence in Sa-Nur,” said Dagan. “Thousands are saying – and shouting – the message, which is more suitable for Independence Day than any other day: Let us go back home. Don’t worry about what people will say overseas. Repeal the Disengagement Law; that would be a real step towards independence.”