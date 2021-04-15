Rabbi Druckman hospitalized for heart failure

Rabbi Haim Druckman, a leading Religious Zionist rabbi, was hospitalized Wednesday after he felt unwell and suffered heart failure.

His condition improved slightly Thursday morning, and he currently remains hospitalized for observation.

The 88-year-old rabbi serves as the President of the Or Etzion Yeshiva and its institutes, and as Chairman of the Bnei Akiva Center for Yeshivas and Girls' High Schools. He is also a former Knesset member and Deputy Religious Affairs Minister, and served as the head of conversions in the Prime Minister's Office.

In 2012, Rabbi Druckman was awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement.

Rabbi Druckman's family has requested that the pubic pray for the recovery of Rabbi Haim Meir, the son of Milka, among all the other ill of Israel.