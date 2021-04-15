IAF Independence Day flyover begins

During the 73rd Independence Day of the State of Israel, celebrated under the theme of "Israeli brotherhood," the Air Force flyover will be accessible to the public through an app where it will be possible to track the location and hours of flights over Israeli cities and observation points in Israel in real time.

The flyover will take place between the hours of 10:30 am and 1 pm and will pass over dozens of cities and major points in the country.

Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin will also be a part of this year's flyover.