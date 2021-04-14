Fewest seriously ill COVID patients since July 2020

A total of 199 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

Just 0.3% of tests conducted Tuesday came back positive, down from 0.4% of tests carried out Monday. That is the lowest level recorded since May 21st last year, when the percentage of tests coming back positive hit 0.3%.

There are now just 3,209 known active cases of the virus in Israel, down from 3,264 on Tuesday, of which 362 are being treated in hospitals.

Of those 362 hospitalizations, 221 patients are in serious condition. That is down from 236 seriously ill patients on Monday, and marks the lowest number since July 17th of last year, when there were 220 patients in serious condition.

Infection coefficient fell to 0.71 as of April 3rd, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.73 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,312, including nine deaths Tuesday.

Thus far, 5,334,950 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 57.37% of the population, with 53.28% of, or 4,955,083 people having received two doses.