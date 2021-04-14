15 years after murder, Daniel 'comes home'

The remains of an American-Jewish teenager murdered in an Arab terrorist attack in Israel a decade and a half ago have been reinterred in Israel, after his family immigrated to Israel.

On April 17th, 2006, 16-year-old Daniel Wultz was killed when a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terror group blew himself up in the Rosh Ha’Ir shwarma restaurant in Tel Aviv.

The bombing killed 11 people and injured 70 others.

Wultz was critically injured in the attack, and doctors struggled for a month to stabilize the teen’s condition.

On May 14th 2006, however, Wultz succumbed to his injuries and died.

A resident of Weston, Florida, Wultz’s remains were returned to the US for burial, and he was ultimately laid to rest in Hollywood, Florida.

Three years ago, the Wultz family decided to make Aliyah to Israel, and last week, Daniel’s remains were reinterred in Israel, to his final resting place in Eshtaol, a moshav in central Israel.

“Daniel has returned home,” Yekutiel Wultz, Daniel’s father, was quoted by Yediot Aharonot as saying.

“As a family, we are overwhelmed by the honor he has received here by educators from the Ariel youth movement.”

“It is important to us. Daniel always wanted to come visit Israel, and now he is happy.”