UAE ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba to speak at J Street conference

Haaretz has reported following a conversation with J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami that UAE ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba will discuss Israel-UAE normalization as a means to address the" Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

J Street sent out the following statement on August 13th, 2020: "Comprehensive peace between Israel and its neighbors in the Arab world, however, will only be achieved through an agreement that resolves the issues at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and leads to the establishment of a viable and independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. Steps toward normalization with the UAE are a positive development, but no substitute for a full and comprehensive agreement, bringing peace to Israel and its neighbors".

J Street has been vocal regarding its objection to annexation as well as to the Trump administration's approach towards the Middle East.

The J Street has previously hosted Ehud Barak, Ayman Odeh, Bernie Sanders and more.