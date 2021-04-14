Meet Independence Day torchlighter Mexican Jewish volunteer Gabriella Strigler

Lighting the torch: Gabriella Strigler, Mexican Jewish humanitarian volunteer, was chosen to present the Jewish Diaspora in the Independence Day torch lighting ceremony. In a special interview with Arutz Sheva Gabriella talked about her activity and about the countries she visited as part of the journey.

Gabriella participates in missions all over the world. She visited Honduras following a hurricane struck the area and remained there for about a week, during which she witnessed the destruction firsthand. She explained that people were living on their rooftops as the water covered the sidewalks. "The people we met really apreciated our work", she said. "It is the greatest feeling in the world".

Gabriella is part of the Karena group operating globally. She had previously lived in Israel during a four month span, during which she joined a search and rescue course. The course enables her to assist in those type of activities back in Mexico.

Gabriella has a goal: "the world is on our hands. If a lot of Jewish, young people volunteer we can make a change", she said. "It would be amazing if Jewish young volunteers helped we would be able to make real change in the world".

Ahead of the ceremony, Gabriella explained how she felt about taking part in the grand event: "I am very honored and grateful to be here. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am speechless".