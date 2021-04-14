Trump calls out potential Democratic packing of Supreme Court

Former President Donald Trump is setting his sights on President Joe Biden’s recent statements that he is considering packing the Supreme Court, calling the would be move “ironic” given the circumstances.

Packing refers to the president adding more justices to the Court in order to secure a desired ideological majority. The American Constitution does not define the number of seats on the Court, whose number has varied over the course of history. Currently, there are nine justices.

"Wouldn’t it be ironic if the Supreme Court of the United States, after showing that they didn’t have the courage to do what they should have done on the Great Presidential Election Fraud of 2020, was packed by the same people, the radical left Democrats, that they so pathetically defended in not hearing the election fraud case,” Trump said, according to PJMedia.

Trump added there is a “very good chance they will be diluted” through the addition of “many new justices to the Court, far more than has been reported.”

He pointed out that there were 19 states with election challenges not heard by the Supreme Court.

“Believe it or not, the President of the United States was not allowed to be heard based on ‘no standing,’ not based on the facts,” Trump said. “The Court wouldn’t rule on the merits of the great election fraud, including the fact that local politicians and judges, not State Legislatures, made major changes to the election—which is in total violation of the United States Constitution.”

Trump described the Supreme Court as “politically corrupt” and said that an “unconstitutionally elected group of radical left Democrats” are intent on “destroying our country.”