Less than 3,370 active coronavirus cases in Israel

Israel on Monday diagnosed a total of 217 new coronavirus cases, representing 0.4% of the 60,766 test results received that day, Health Ministry data showed.

A total of five people have died since Monday - three on Monday and two so far - on Tuesday, bringing the number of coronavirus deaths in Israel to 6,304.

Of the 3,369 people who currently have a confirmed case of coronavirus, 240 are in serious condition and 149 are in critical condition. The number of people on ventilators dropped from 133 on Monday to 121 on Tuesday.

SIxty-five healthcare workers are currently in quarantine, including 25 nurses and eight doctors.

In addition to the 826,588 who have contracted coronavirus and recovered from it, Israel also has 4,950,267 who have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully immune to the virus.