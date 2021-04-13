'Israel made a very bad gamble by attacking Natanz nuclear facility'

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Israel had made a “very bad gamble” by sabotaging an Iranian nuclear facility earlier this week.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Tuesday morning, Zarif downplayed the impact of the apparent bombing – widely attributed to Israel – saying that the damaged uranium enrichment centrifuges would soon be replaced with more advanced equipment.

“I assure you that in near future more advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges will be placed in the Natanz facility.”

Zarif went on to call the attack a “very bad gamble” by Israel, saying it would strengthen Iran’s position in talks with the European Union.

“The Israelis thought the attack will weaken our hand in the Vienna talks but in contrary it will strengthen our position.”