Three women shot, two fatally, in Washington, D.C.

Two women died and a third was injured in a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., NBC News reported Monday.

Following the shooting, an apartment with a newborn inside was set on fire, police said, adding that they are searching for the suspect.

Firefighters called Monday evening to the apartment, which is located in southeast D.C., found a woman shot outside the third-floor unit and two more women and a baby inside, Ashlan Benedict, executive assistant chief of the Washington police, said.

He added that authorities believe the fire was set as the shooter left the scene.

Benedict told reporters that both the shootings and the fire seem to be connected to a "domestic incident." However, he said it is not clear what the suspect's connection to the victims is, and that there had been no description of the suspect given.

According to NBC News, the condition of the infant, aged three months, was not immediately clear, but the infant was taken to a hospital.