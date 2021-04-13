Watch: Jonathan Pollard brings his Torah scroll to Joseph's Tomb

Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan: "When Pollard was a prisoner he did not forget Yosef the prisoner. We all salute you Pollard"

Former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard visited Joseph's Tomb in the city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria Monday night, accompanied by his wife Esther, and Samaria Council Chairman Yossi Dagan.

The delegation made the visit with a Torah scroll Pollard had commissioned and paid for with his money 12 years ago, while he was in prison. At the time of its commissioning, Pollard has planned to have the scroll brought to Joseph’s Tomb.

The ceremony marking the arrival of the Torah scroll, or Hachnasat Sefer HaTorah, included: Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan; Tzfat chief rabbi, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu; Samaria Regional Council chief rabbi, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon; Samaria Regional Council Deputy Chairman Davidi Ben Zion; Jonathan Pollard; his wife Esther; and activists who for lobbied for Pollard’s release.

"I feel a very personal connection to this place and to Joseph who is buried here, and everything he went through,” said Pollard.

“I am bringing this Torah scroll to Joseph's Tomb; a Torah scroll written from prison specifically for Joseph's Tomb, so that in this way, if it is not possible physically then spiritually and mentally we will settle all of our land.”

“When I was in jail, the guards enjoyed humiliating me when they would ask me if I thought I would ever get home. And I always answered in the same way: I would ask, ‘Do you believe in God?’ And most of them would say ‘yes’, and then I would ask ‘Do you think God can work miracles?’ And they would say ‘clearly’. Well, now we are here.”

Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said during the event: "Like the righteous Joseph, our brother Jonathan was thrown into a pit, because he stood by his values, and like the righteous Joseph, our brother Jonathan was released. Your values ​​inspire the people of Israel."

“With his actions, Pollard saved the people of Israel and paid a very heavy personal price for it, and we greatly appreciate and cherish the work of Pollard and his wife, Esther, on behalf of the people of Israel.”