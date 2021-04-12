Report: Multiple people shot at high school in Tennessee

Multiple people were shot, including a police officer, at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday afternoon (local time).

Multiple agencies were at the scene of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School, according to reports.

"The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," local police said in a statement.

Local school officials confirmed the school was on lockdown.

Some local reports said the suspect has been found dead, but that has yet to be confirmed.

More details as they become available.