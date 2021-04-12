US Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Israeli Air Force base

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Nevatim

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Monday visited the Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel, together with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Air Force Commander Major-General Amikam Norkin.

During the visit, Secretary Austin presented Minister Gantz with the original communique in which the United States officially recognized the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

For his part, Gantz gifted Austin with a model of the David's Sling missile defense system, which was developed jointly by the US and Israel.

Austin also viewed various advanced technologies and systems, including the F-35 fighter jets, the Iron Dome missile defense system, David's Sling, and more.

Austin is expected to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum, as well as the National Hall For Israel's Fallen on Mount Herzl, where he and Gantz will hold another personal meeting.