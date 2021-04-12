Eliezer Berland transferred from prison to apartment for house arrest

Eliezer Berland, leader of the Shuvu Banim community, was transferred Sunday evening from the Nitzan Prison to an alternative apartment in central Israel, for the continuation of his house arrest.

He is currently at the apartment under restrictive conditions and electronically handcuffed.

Last week, upon his release from the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, Berland was brought to the Nitzan Prison, after the location of his house arrest in Zikhron Ya'akov became known and conflicts broke out between his followers and local residents.

Over the past month, many disruptions of order have been caused by his followers, who discovered where he was confined under house arrest and began crowding around the home, while clashing with some of the local residents.

His prosecutors offered an alternative arrangement for his arrest, but the Prosecutor's Office informed the court that it opposes the change.

"The importance of the decision to keep the location of his house arrest secret was underlined by his followers' actions at his current place of arrest," the Prosecutor's Office said.