Deri, Smotrich and Gafni refusing to give rotation to Bennett

Aryeh Deri, Moshe Gafni and Bezalel Smotrich, the leaders of the parties in the bloc with supports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are not prepared that in the negotiations on the formation of a government, Netanyahu will propose to Yamina chairman, Naftali Bennett, a rotation in the role of Prime Minister, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

Deri, Gafni and Smotrich argue that it is inconceivable to give Bennett a rotation - when they have more power than he does or the same power as he does.

Channel 12 News political commentator Amit Segal said, "Even if Netanyahu and Bennett go together definitively, the problem is Smotrich, who vehemently refuses to go to a government that relies on the votes of Ra'am - so in such a situation, Netanyahu cannot form a government - and the dates on which the mandate to form a government is still in his hands are running out without any significant progress on the horizon."

And if Netanyahu does reach a dead end in the contacts and sees that he has no government - will he choose to realize the scenario of his election as the next President? According to Channel 12 News, Netanyahu will choose to run for President only if it becomes clear to him that he has no ability to form a government and that his opponents intend to form an alternative government.

In such a case, in order to prevent the loss of the Likud's power, he may "step aside" in order to enter the Presidential Residence, but he will not take on the role without first leading a move that would stop his trial.