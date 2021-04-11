Tel Aviv hosts world's first post-COVID diplomatic event

The world’s first ever post-COVID diplomatic event was held in Tel Aviv, Sunday.

Ambassador Danny Danon, Israel’s 17th Permanent Representative to the United Nations, hosted dozens of Ambassadors from around the world in honor of Israel’s 73rd Independence Day, since it was declared by David Ben Gurion in 1948.



More than 60 diplomats from countries throughout the world participated in a musical reception without physical social distancing. The event was held in full compliance with Israel’s “green passport” requirements.



The celebrations were warmly welcomed by the representatives who attended, including ambassadors from Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Hungary, India, Japan, Norway, Poland, Ethiopia, Honduras and Kazakhstan, amongst others. For many it was their first ever event since COVID began and they were delighted to attend and socialize with their friends and colleagues.



Ambassador Danny Danon led the celebrations and spoke of Israel’s numerous achievements over the past few years in the fight against COVID and in the realm of technology as well as of the success of the Abraham Accords and the hope that more countries will join the peace agreements.



In his speech Ambassador Danon referenced one of the hot topics in the international arena, the Iranian nuclear threat. He stated that we must “pay greater attention to the threats of our enemies than to the promises of our allies. If the US decides to reenter the JCPOA with no amends Israel will take all necessary steps to secure our interests.”

Ambassador Eric Danon, French Ambassador to Israel, said: “It's an honor to participate in the first diplomatic event in Israel since corona began. I wish Israel a happy 73rd birthday!”