Trump club’s newest member: Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone, who had been a guest several times at Donald Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago club, has made if official. The Rambo and Rocky star last month took out a membership in the Palm Beach resort.

Stallone is now the latest celebrity to join the club.

The 74-year old had attended a 2016 New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago and was seen there posting with guests for photos, everyone holding their fists in boxing poses, according to Fox News.

Last December, Stallone purchased a $35 million estate near the club. The 13,241 square foot mansion has seven bedrooms and 253 feet of waterfront, with its own dock, beach and cabana.

Stallone may be known as an Italian-American actor but he has some Jewish ancestry. His maternal great grandmother was Rosa Rabinovich of Odessa, Ukraine. Stallone still has Jewish relatives in Ukraine, who his mother Jackie Stallone tracked down a number of years ago.

Mar-a-Lago is currently former President Trum’s primary residence. He moved there after leaving the White House.