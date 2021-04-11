Woke dollars for terrorists

Joe Biden’s rush to replenish the Palestinian Arabs with millions of dollars should not be taken as a slap in the face to the Israelis, necessarily.

It is simply Joe being Woke.

I hate that word. Rattles my teeth and hurts my ears. But it’s all you hear these days.

So, I looked it up, and officially it means, “Alert to injustice, especially as to racism.”

That is not what it means to me. To me, and to others who remember America before it got lost, woke means, “The cancelation of everything we hold sacred.”

Or the obliteration of everything we value…our past (warts and all), our traditions, our religions, books, movies, music, family, country, Johnny Carson, and even our mothers-in-law.

All gone, so far as reverence, in the presence of woke.

I mention Johnny Carson only as counterpoint to the no-talent generics who’ve taken over the Late-Night airwaves. Jimmy Kimmel?

All of them are woke, of course, and typify a country gone bland and humorless, and ready to point fingers at you, you, and you. No hero is forgiven. No statue is safe.

However, the Palestinian Authority erects statues to its heroes, namely, people who have committed murder…against Jews.

More than statues, the PA and Hamas name schools, streets, their children and their holidays in homage to their terrorists…preferably those who’ve done it through suicide.

They run a death cult…first in their schools.

On top of that, they pay to slay. This is a system that rewards “martyred” terrorists and their families with hefty sums of cash.

Pay to Slay is an operation utterly barbaric and medieval. It has no place in the civilized world. Yet it persists throughout the Palestinian Authority.

That’s been the case ever since the Oslo Accords, when the PLO/PA were legitimized, and recognized as Israel’s “peace partners.”

That special brand of terror persists even in the face of the Taylor Force Act, which was intended to halt the thriving business of harming Jews for profit.

Trump said they don’t need American money to keep that business going…and he cut the funds.

Enter the Biden administration and its gang of woke worshippers.

Now that they are in charge, all that money is going back to Mahmoud Abbas and company. He shares their way of thinking…defund the police, and to heck with law and order.

Plus, rule number one among woke enthusiasts – hate your own country, and despise the men and women who built it up. Call them racists.

So the money is coming. Something like $75 million into one pocket, and $290 million into another pocket of Israel’s sworn enemies.



That special brand of terror persists even in the face of the Taylor Force Act, which was intended to halt the thriving business of harming Jews for profit.

Nothing personal against the Israelis, necessarily.

It’s just that they don’t share the woke philosophy.

They believe in law and order. They love their country. They believe in build, baby, build. Their philosophy is to “choose life.”

The PA, on the other hand, to which most of the money is going, even if it’s through UNRWA, is a perfect fit for Team Biden.

Woke means destroy everything sacred.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com