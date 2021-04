soldiers place Israeli flags on the graves of fallen soldiers in Mount Herzl

On Memorial Day, a memorial flag will be erected at the grave of each of the Israeli casualties of war buried at the Mount Herzl military cemetery.

The memorial flag consists of the state flag adorned with a black "Yizkor" ribbon, and comes to express state respect for the fallen and commiseration with bereaved families, widows and orphans.

The Memorial Day ceremony is preceded by a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day, in the presence of the Chief of General Staff of the IDF.