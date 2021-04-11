Min. Aryeh Deri: 'No limits on Lag Ba'omer pilgrimage to Meron'

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) has announced that there will be no limitations on the annual Lag Ba'omer pilgrimage to Meron later this month.

The announcement follows talks between Deri and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud).

Each year, thousands of Jews from around the world visit Meron, where Zohar author and kabbalist Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, also known by the acronym Rashbi, is buried. Last year, the number of people allowed to visit Meron was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his announcement, Deri said that Ohana had accepted his request, and agreed not to limit the number of people arriving in Meron for Lag Ba'omer this year.

"The anniversary of Rashbi's passing...is a very important day for many people, from all sectors of Judaism," Deri said. "Thanks to G-d's kindness, the infection rates are low, and because of that, there is no logic in limiting the number of people in an open area."

"We must allow every Jew to freely access Meron. Limits on those arriving for the anniversary of Rashbi's passing will severely harm the public's faith."