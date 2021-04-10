Jerusalem: Bus driver enters Arab neighborhood - and is attacked

A bus driver was attacked Saturday night after he accidentally entered the Arab neighborhood of Isawiya in Jerusalem.

According to Israel's Fire and Rescue Services, two firefighting teams made their way to the scene, but were ordered by Israel Police to wait outside the neighborhood until additional police forces arrived.

Initial investigations show that the bus driver, who is employed by the Egged bus company, made a mistake on the road and accidentally entered Isawiya.

Upon entering the neighborhood, the driver was attacked by local residents and forced to abandon his vehicle.

The vehicle sustained significant damage from rocks and firebombs, which caused a small fire in the passengers' area. The flames were extinguished before the forces arrived at the scene.