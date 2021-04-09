Pfizer said to have warned Israel: Pay up or no vaccines

In the wake of the repeated disagreements within the government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Pfizer has decided to suspend the delivery of 700,000 vaccines that were expected to arrive in Israel soon due to the fact that the country has not yet transferred payment for the shipment, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

The company is furious over the failure to pay and this week sent a clear message to the government: If you do not pay soon - we will send the vaccines to other countries that are waiting and we will move you down in the queue.

According to Channel 12, in one of the conversations between senior company officials and representatives of the Ministry of Health, the following message was conveyed: "We are not philanthropists."

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Hezi Levi confirmed recently that Pfizer has stopped the delivery of coronavirus vaccines to Israel.

He added that Pfizer is expected to resume supplies only after the government convenes and approves the new vaccine procurement agreements.

The cabinet meeting at which the agreement to purchase vaccines from Pfizer was supposed to be approved was not convened due to opposition from Gantz.

The Blue and White party has conditioned the meeting on the approval of Gantz's permanent appointment as justice minister, an appointment that the Likud opposes, after Gantz's term as interim justice minister expired last week, and the ministry, like other ministries, was left without an incumbent minister.

Earlier this week, Pfizer said it was working on a new deal to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Israel.

The company told Reuters it had completed all deliveries to Israel under its initial agreement to provide its COVID-19 vaccine, signed in November 2020.

“The company is currently working with the Israeli government to update the agreement, to supply additional vaccines to the country. While this work continues, shipments may be adjusted,” the company added.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)