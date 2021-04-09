UK Chief Rabbi: We remember Prince Philip's affection for the Jewish community

On hearing of the death of His Royal Highnessthe Duke of Edinburgh, UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said:

“On behalf of the Jewish communities of the Commonwealth, I send our most profound condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

Over seven decades, he provided steadfast support to The Queen and gave exceptional service to our nation. We express our gratitude for all he has done for Britain and the Commonwealth.

I enjoyed immensely my personal conversations with the Duke of Edinburgh, during which I was deeply moved by his extraordinary sense of duty. A remarkable Royal, working well into his 90s, he became a role model for staying active in one’s latter years and demonstrated an unwavering sense of responsibility to our country. His Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme, founded in 1956, has transformed the lives of many thousands of young people.

We remember the Duke’s interaction with, and affection for, the Jewish community in the UK and his connection with Israel, where his mother is buried and which he visited in 1994.

We have lost a most distinguished man who was a selfless and loyal public figure. The Queen and all the Royal Family are very much in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”