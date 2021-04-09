Fireworks and rocks towards Jewish homes in Jerusalem

Arabs on Thursday evening threw rocks and shot fireworks towards Jewish homes in eastern Jerusalem.

The terrorist attack targeted new homes that were reclaimed on Wednesday night by the Ateret Cohanim organization in the Shiloah village and the Yemenite village.

The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Arieh King, described, "At this very moment, 500 meters from the Western Wall, on the slopes of the Mount of Olives, the successors of the Muslim Nazi, Mufti Haj Amin al-Husseini, carried out a coordinated and integrated terrorist attack on Jews living in the Yemenite village."

"This is the result of the tying of the hands of the police for years by the Israeli Prime Minister who does not allow the police to act freely towards the Muslim Nazis in Jerusalem, the same Muslims who chose to continue the path of Hitler and al-Husseini," he continued.

"It's time for an unequivocal police policy of opening fire in order to kill terrorists who threaten human lives," concluded King.