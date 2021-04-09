IDF clears soldiers to pay respect by standing by each tombstone on Memorial Day

After an updated assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Israel, and in light of the continued decline in morbidity in the country and in the IDF, it was decided that on the morning of Memorial Day, a serving IDF soldier will stand next to each tombstone of a fallen soldier.

Unlike last year, the IDF is set to return to operating in a format that was in place before the coronavirus outbreak.

The attending soldiers will salute the fallen, cherish their memory and greet the bereaved families.

Also, during the week before Memorial Day, IDF commanders and soldiers, in cooperation with representatives of the Ministry of Defense, will await visitors to the cemeteries, and together with students from around the country will place memorial candles, wreaths and Israeli flags on the graves of the fallen.