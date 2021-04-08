Border police find Arab carrying AK-47 rifle on eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day

During a routine patrol by Border Police fighters on Wednesday evening, the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, spotted a suspect near the security fence, carrying a bag in his hand.

Even before the fighters reached him, the suspect noticed the police vehicle, and began to run.

The fighters chased the suspect, who was spotted in the Jerusalem area, near Dahiat al'Barid, for approximately 400 meters. At the end of the chase, the suspect was arrested and the bag was discovered an AK-47 rifle and a magazine.

The suspect, an 18-year-old Israeli resident of Kfar Aqab, was taken for questioning by security officials and the motive is being investigated.

"Thanks to the alertness of the fighters and their efforts to make contact with the suspect, the smuggling of weapons into Israeli territory, and the use of the weapon which could have caused harm to citizens and security personnel, were prevented," the Border Police said in a statement.

"Border Police praises the actions of the fighters, who foiled a weapons smuggling attempt, thereby saving lives."