The haredim's message to Netanyahu: We will not go with you to a fifth election

Some of the leaders of the haredi parties sent a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "We will not go with you to a fifth election", Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

They also mentioned the possibility of forming an alternative government headed by Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett. They stressed that Bennett does not intend to give up on the possibility of becoming Prime Minister.

Netanyahu met on Wednesday with the leaders of the haredi factions, including United Torah Judaism chairman Moshe Gafni and Agudat Yisrael chairman Yaakov Litzman, as part of the attempts to form a government.

UTJ said in response to Wednesday’s report, "The report stating that we told Prime Minister Netanyahu that we will not go to elections and that there is an option for a government headed by Bennett is incorrect."