Former Trump staffer Giuliani to run for NY governor in 2022

Former Trump White House staffer Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s son, has announced plans to run for governor of New York in 2022.

He will be running against current Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has refused to resign following a federal investigation into his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes as well as multiple allegations of impropriety with aids and associates.

"Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Giuliani said in an interview with the Washington Examiner. “I think there's an opportunity in 2022 with a wounded Democratic candidate, whether it's going to be [Governor Andrew] Cuomo, whether it's going to be a radical [Attorney General] Letitia James, whether it's going to be a no-name lieutenant governor, I think there's a very, very real chance to win.”

Giuliani, 35, is a former professional golfer who worked for former President Trump as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the Office of Public Liaison.

"I think I'm the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we've got a playbook that works," he said during the interview.

Giuliani described Trump as like an “uncle.” Both families have known each other for decades. He and Trump were seen regularly golfing together during Trump’s term in office.

A Trump aid said that Trump and the Make America Great Again movement are supporting Giuliani’s run for governor.