Twitch becomes first social media site to ban users for off-site behavior

Live-streaming platform Twitch, which is popular with video game enthusiasts, has become the first social media site to enact a policy banning users for offences, such as promoting hate or violence, that occur outside of the service.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, said that its new regulations mean that offline offences that pose a “substantial safety risk” to its “community” would result in a ban, reported Reuters.

Examples it gave of “severe misconduct” included terrorist activities, violent extremism, threats of mass violence, violent assaults or threatening Twitch or its staff.

On its company blog, Twitch stated, “Taking action against misconduct that occurs entirely off our service is a novel approach for both Twitch and the industry at large, but it’s one we believe - and hear from you - is crucial to get right.”

Other popular social media companies, such as Facebook and Twitter, have crafted their rules of conduct to focus on behavior on their services, not offline. They have made exceptions only in severe cases of individuals or groups designated deemed a violent or dangerous threat.