Anti-Semitic and racist graffiti found at Albion College in Michigan

A virtual town hall took place at Albion College, located in Albion, Michigan, on Tuesday to stand against anti-Semitic and racist graffiti found on a dorm wall.

Graffitied on the wall were racist statements such as "KKK White Power," an anti-Semitic drawing of a Star of David with the number 666 in it, and anti-Black racial epithets.

The graffiti was found in a stairwell inside a campus tower on April 2, the college told MichiganLive. Albion is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the perpetrator.

“The racist and anti-Semitic actions taken on our campus over the last week are cowardly and will not be tolerated,” Albion College President Mathew Johnson told MichiganLive. “We are outraged and angered that this incident occurred within our community. In addition to caring for and protecting the students most directly impacted, and addressing the safety concerns of the broader student body, we are currently investigating who is responsible for racist graffiti on our campus.”

Robert Dunklin, the president of the NAACP's Albion chapter, who was one of the speakers at the virtual meeting, condemned the graffiti, stating that it is "not acceptable in the community" and especially hard on students already dealing with COVID-19 who are locked in their dorm rooms.

"We are here to stand with this community and the community of Albion College,” Dunklin said. “Whoever it is, they’re best to come forward or get out of town.”

Albion is seeking to criminally charge whoever was involved, stated Johnson. If the responsible party or parties are students, a student conduct process will be implemented to determine if they should be suspended or expelled.

Johnson sent an email to students letting them know that Albion's Bias Response Team is there to ensure students targeted by anti-Semitism and racist have someone to talk to, and also have a part in determining the school's response.

Campus safety patrols have also been increased in "impacted areas."