Rare 1st Superman comic sells for record $3.25 million

One of the few remaining copies of the first comic book to feature Superman has sold for a record amount, netting $3.25 million in a private sale.

According to an announcement by online auction company ComicConnect.com, the sale of Action Comics #1 beat the previous record price for the comic book, when another copy sold in 2014 for $3.2 million.

The comic, published in 1938, “really is the beginning of the superhero genre,” said ComicConnect.com COO Vincent Zurzolo in an interview with the Associated Press.

Action Comics #1 features a story detailing Superman’s origins from the planet Krypton and how he was sent to earth by his parents when his planet was wiped out, becoming Clark Kent.

Superman was famously created by two Cleveland Jewish high school students, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, during the Depression. Jewish fans have long theorized that facets of Superman’s biography mirror the struggles faced by Jews during the 1930s and 1940s.