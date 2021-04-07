Live: Holocaust Remembrance Day opening ceremony at Yad Vashem

[youtube:2091921

Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes Remembrance Day is observed this year starting Wednesday through Thursday. The official State Opening Ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day take place on Wednesday at Warsaw Ghetto Square, Yad Vashem, on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem.

Israel’s President H.E. Mr. Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu will both deliver remarks at the Opening Ceremony. Yad Vashem’s Acting Chairman Ronen Plot will kindle the Memorial Torch. Six torches will be light by six torchlighters in memory of the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators. Roza Bloch will speak on behalf of the survivors.

Yad Vashem will broadcast the State Opening Ceremony live, conducted in Hebrew, with simultaneous translation into English, French, German, Russian and Spanish, via its websites in their respective languages. Additionally, for the first time, Yad Vashem will offer simultaneous translation in Arabic available on the Yad Vashem YouTube Channel in Arabic. The live feed will also be accessible via Facebook (only live in English and Hebrew).