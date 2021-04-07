Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu's condition for sitting with United Arab List

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, said Wednesday that he would support the formation of a government with the United Arab List (Ra'am) if the party's members renounced all support for terrorism.

Speaking with Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio), Rabbi Eliyahu said that it would be "terrible" to sit with the UAL as long as its members continue to engage in what he called support for terrorists.

"Are there any discussions with Ra'am? Yes," he said." I think we must talk to them, to the whole Muslim world, to speak with them on the issue of faith."

He said, "They believe in the Torah of Moses, we believe in the Torah of Moses - so go ahead, based on the common things we can talk. I am talking about their belief that it is written in the Qur'an, in the Qur'an it is explicitly written and Muhammad himself says that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jews."

When asked about his opinion on talks with the UAL on forming a coalition, Rabbi Eliyahu answered: "Certainly. I think if there is a person who declares that he supports terrorists he cannot be in dialogue with us. But I think this process is not a decree from heaven."

Interviewer Mati Tuchfeld asked: "Do you think we can talk to them about stopping supporting terrorists?" to which Rabbi Eliyahu answered: "Certainly."

Tuchfeld then asked: "And then sit with them?" Rabbi Eliyahu again said: "Certainly."