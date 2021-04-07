Minister Litzman: 'We'll only work with Netanyahu, there might not be a government'

Housing Minister Yakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism (UTJ)) on Wednesday morning said he believes that the political jam will lead to fifth elections, but that his party will work only with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

He also emphasized that a partnership between Yesh Atid chair MK Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu chair MK Avigdor LIberman is "worse" than a partnership with the Arab parties.

In an interview with Kol Barama Radio, Litzman said: "I spoke yesterday with [Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel] Smotrich, and I understood that there are options for a solution."

"It is clear that we are only going to go with Netanyahu. With the ego that there is today, it is not certain that he will succeed in forming a government."

Regarding possible partnerships, Litzman said: "I don't know about a connection with the Arab parties, but I know that a partnership with Liberman and Lapid is even worse."

"It definitely bothered me that the Prime Minister supported Smotrich at our expense, and I told him this even before the elections. We will yet go over it with him, but now is not the time," he concluded.