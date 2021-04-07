COVID infection rate falls to lowest level since May 2020

A total of 303 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

Just 0.5% of tests conducted Tuesday came back positive, down from 0.7% of tests carried out Monday. That is the lowest level recorded since May 24th last year, when the percentage of tests coming back positive hit 0.4%.

There are now just 4,888 known active cases of the virus in Israel, of which 481 are being treated in hospitals.

Of those 481 hospitalizations, 309 patients are in serious condition. That is down from 314 seriously ill patients on Tuesday, and marks the lowest number since February 12th of this year, when there were 293 patients in serious condition.

Infection coefficient rose to 0.79 as of March 27th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.78 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,261, including five deaths Tuesday.

Thus far, 5,286,023 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 56.84% of the population, with 52.46% of, or 4,878,839 people having received two doses.