Health Ministry okays coronavirus vaccine for at-risk teens

Israel's Health Ministry has approved providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 12-15, who have pre-existing conditions and who have asked medical advice, Israel Hayom reported.

The pre-existing conditions included are those which raise the risk of complications from coronavirus.

Over 800 children have been approved to receive the vaccination, Israel Hayom noted, adding that obesity is the most common reason for the requests.

The Ministry debated approving the vaccine prior to it receiving approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but in a discussion at the end of March, 84% of those of the coronavirus management staff believed Israel should wait for FDA approval. In a discussion this week, the staff noted that vaccinating children ages 12-15 is "essential for the protection of children and ending the pandemic" but that Israel "should wait for formal approval by the FDA and Health Ministry before recommending that children be vaccinated."