Questions arise regarding protesting Arab party members right to vote in Knesset

According to Amit Segal, the Knesset legal officials are now contemplating the possibility of depriving the members of Balad and Hadash who refused to swear allegiance to the Knesset of taking part in discussions and votes.

The precedent to this motion dates back to 1984, when Meir Kahane refused to swear allegiance and as a result was not allowed to enter the Knesset. As of now, the four protesting members do not currently have access to a vehicle, a salary and expenses due to their decision to forgo taking the oath.

During the searing in ceremony yesterday (Tuesday) members of the Arab Joint List declared their commitment to fight the occupation and Apartheid.